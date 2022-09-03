The Washington volleyball team swept Iowa at the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday, winning 25-15, 25-21, 25-19.

The Huskies (2-1) were led by the 13 kills of Claire Hoffman and the 10 of Madi Endsley. Shannon Crenshaw, starting on the right side for the first time, had 15 digs, six kills and three blocks.

“Being flexible and being composed and poised is part of who Shannon is, and we’ve asked her to play every position and she always finds a way to contribute,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “In the opposite role I thought she was outstanding as an attacker, a receiver and a defender. She affected the game in every facet.”

The Huskies hit .340 and held Iowa (2-2) to a .187 hitting percentage. Addie VanderWeide led the Hawkeyes with 10 kills.

No. 14 Washington takes on its first ranked opponent of the season Sunday against No. 19 Illinois at 10 a.m.

Soccer

• Kayla Wallace scored in the 75th minute to lead the Seattle Pacific women (2-0) to a 1-0 win vs. visiting Chico State (1-1-1).

• The Seattle Pacific men (0-1-2) scored the first goal and the last goal on penalty kicks, but West Texas A&M scored three goals in between for the 3-2 nonconference win.

More volleyball

• Seattle U won its first match of the season as Arianna Bilby had 22 kills and nine digs as the Redhawks (1-2) handed Louisiana Tech (2-5) a 3-1 loss at the Fresno State Invitational.

• Maddie Pruden had eight kills and four blocks, but Seattle Pacific (2-6) lost its finale (3-0) at the Cal State L.A. Invitational to Chaminade (4-6).

Minors

• Evan White, Kyle Lewis and Jarred Kelenic all homered as the Tacoma Rainiers had more walks (nine) than (hits) in a 10-5 win over the visiting Sacramento RiverCats.

• Dariel Gomez was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk as the visiting Everett AquaSox were held to just two hits in a 4-0 loss to the Eugene Emeralds.

Cross country

• Seattle Pacific’s Libby Michael, a senior who missed her first three seasons dealing with injuries and a pandemic shutdown, won her debut race, taking first place at the Puget Sound Invitational in Steilacoom. The SPU women scored a perfect 15 points to win the team title. Pacific Lutheran won the men’s title.