The No. 16 Washington volleyball team hit a blistering .524 as it had little trouble with visiting Oregon State, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 on Friday night.

Emoni Bush and Claire Hoffman had 13 kills each, and Marin Grote added 11 for the Huskies (12-3, 4-1 Pac-12).

Mychael Vernon had 11 kills to lead the Beavers (6-9, 1-4), who hit 0.76.

Washington will play No. 12 Oregon in a key early Pac-12 match on Sunday at home at 4 p.m.

The match will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

• The Ducks will be coming off an upset loss when they play UW.

Oregon lost at Washington State on Friday, 22-25, 28-26, 13-25, 25-18, 15-9.

Pia Timmer had 21 kills and six digs, and Laura Jansen had 11 kills and 17 digs for the Cougars (11-5, 3-2).

Brooke Nuneviller (13 digs, two aces) and Mimi Colyer (10 digs, five blocks) had 20 kills each for the Ducks (10-3, 4-1).

Oregon State and Washington State’s match Sunday at noon is also on Pac-12.

Hockey

• Austin Roest had two goals and Ben Hemmerling had two assists, but the Everett Silvertips lost to the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers 6-3.

• Reid Schaefer’s second goal was the game winner in the third period as the Seattle Thunderbirds held off the Kelowna Rockets on the road 5-4. Jordan Gustafson had a goal and an assist for the T-birds.

Tennis

• All eight Huskies grabbed wins to start their seasons as Washington began fall competition with the Husky Invitational. The Dawgs were 8-0 in singles matches, seven wins against DePaul and one vs. Portland, with just one lost set

Golf

• PGA Professional Bruce Stewart of Stone Creek (Ore.) GC and his amateur Spencer Tibbits of Royal Oaks CC in Vancouver won the Pacific Golf & Turf Pro-Amateur Championship by two strokes over PGA Professional Shane Prante of The Home Course in DuPont and amateur Jared Bouchey of Tacoma C & GC by two strokes (-15 to -13).