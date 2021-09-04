The Washington volleyball team posted its best offensive percentage since 2015 in a four-game win against Iowa in the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge in Champaign, Illinois.

The No. 11 Huskies (3-1) hit .495 in the 26-28, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 win. UW hit .500 in a win over Buffalo in 2015.

Claire Hoffman had 20 kills on a .576 percentage and Samantha Drechsel had 18 on .552.

“Two of our priorities early this season were serve-receive and offensive efficiency,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “Nice to see Sam have her best match. A team hits .495 that means it received the ball well and the setter did an excellent job distributing.”

Ella May Powell distributed a season-high 47 assists.

Hoffman was named the tourney MVP with 32 kills in two matches.

Rainiers rally

Jantzen Witte hit a three-run double in the top of the ninth inning to lift the visiting Tacoma Rainiers to a 7-6 win against the Reno Aces.

The Rainiers had lost the first two games of the series, but Saturday’s win puts them a game back of first place in the Triple-A West’s West Division.

Witte was 3 for 5 and he also hit a homer and four RBI.

Donovan Walton was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBI for Tacoma.

More volleyball

• After losing its first three matches at the Oredigger Classic in Golden, Colorado, Seattle Pacific picked up its first win by beating Midwestern State 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21. SPU started the day with a loss to Colorado Mesa, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21.

• Amaris Carter had 10 kills, but Seattle U (1-6) lost to Oklahoma 25-20, 25-17, 25-17.

• No. 8 Purdue beat No. 25 Washington State (0-3) 25-19, 25-23, 28-26 in the opening round of the Rebel Challenge in Las Vegas.

Soccer

• Titus Grant scored a golden goal at the 98th minute to lift visiting Seattle Pacific (2-0) to a 1-0 win vis Chico State (1-1).

Football

• Silas Washington rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns, but Willamette scored the first 28 points to beat visiting Puget Sound 48-35 in the opener for both teams.

Golf

• Joshua Yap of Fairwood Country Club in Renton took the first-round lead at the 87th Seattle Amateur, shooting 5-under 65 at Jackson Park Golf Course. He had a three-shot lead on a pack of four golfers in second.