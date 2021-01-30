Samantha Drechsel had 24 kills, 14 digs and five blocks as No. 11 Washington avoided an upset loss on the road, beating Arizona 19-25, 25-17, 25-27-25-21, 15-13 on Saturday night.

Claire Hoffman added 18 kills and nine digs, and Ella May Powell had 55 assists and 14 digs for UW, which has won three in a row since the season-opening loss to Arizona St.

Sofi Maldonado Diaz had 25 kills and 11 digs for the Wildcats (0-4).

• Kalyah Williams had 12 kills and seven blocks as Washington State improved to 3-1 by beating Arizona State (1-3) on the road 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.

Women’s basketball

• The Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth women’s basketball game in Spokane was postponed at halftime because of COVID-19 protocols.

A Spokane TV station reported that a player reported COVID-like symptoms at halftime. Whitworth was leading 37-26 and the game was stopped just before Whitworth was ready to inbound the ball.

• Abril Rexach Roure and Natalie Huff scored 15 points each as Seattle Pacific (4-3) beat visiting College of Idaho 71-47 for a weekend split. Kiersten Rasmussen was the only player in double figures for Idaho (4-3) with 10 points.

• McKenzi Williams scored 15 points, hitting 8 of 9 free-throw attempts, as Seattle U (8-7, 4-2 WAC) swept its weekend series at Chicago State, 64-39. Christina Britter scored 10 points to lead Chicago (0-7, 0-4).

• Grace Kirscher and Maisie Burnham scored 19 points each to lead visiting Eastern Washington (6-9, 5-5 Big Sky) to a 73-61 win against Sacramento State (1-12, 1-9).

Women’s tennis

• Playing for the first time since March, Washington, with three freshmen debuting, swept Idaho 7-0.