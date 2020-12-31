WASHINGTON (6-8) at PHILADELPHIA (4-10-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE — Philadelphia by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 8-5-2, Eagles 5-10

SERIES RECORD — Washington leads 87-79-5

LAST MEETING — Washington beat the Eagles 27-17 on Sept. 13 at Philadelphia

LAST WEEK — Washington lost to Panthers 20-13; Eagles lost to Cowboys 37-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Washington No. 17 (tie), Eagles No. 26

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (26) PASS (26)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (12), PASS (3)

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (9), PASS (27)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (24), PASS (20T)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Washington can clinch the NFC East by beating Philadelphia. The winner of Cowboys-Giants gets the division title and a playoff spot if the Eagles win. … The Eagles had won six consecutive meetings until blowing a 17-0 lead and losing to Washington in the season opener. … Washington will start either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke at quarterback after releasing 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday. … Heinicke was 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass in relief of Haskins against Carolina. … Smith has missed the past two games with a strained right calf in the same leg he broke in two places in November 2018. … Rookie RB Antonio Gibson rushed for 61 yards on 10 carries in the Panthers game after missing the previous two weeks with a toe injury. … WR Terry McLaurin’s 1,078 yards receiving are 519 more than the next closest Washington player even after missing last week’s game with a nagging ankle injury. … Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff could be playing his final game for Washington. Scherff is on the franchise tag this season. … DE Chase Young leads all rookies with 6 1/2 sacks. He had 1 1/2 sacks in his first game against the Eagles. … LB Cole Holcomb had a season-high 11 tackles against Carolina in his return from a concussion. … The Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss at Dallas. … Philadelphia allowed 513 yards to the Cowboys. … Rookie QB Jalen Hurts is expected to make his fourth consecutive start for Philadelphia. … Hurts was 21 of 39 for 342 yards, a TD and two interceptions against the Cowboys. … Hurts joined Lamar Jackson as the only QBs in NFL history with 50-plus yards rushing in each of his first three career starts. … Ex-Washington WR DeSean Jackson had an 81-yard TD catch last week. … CB Darius Slay had his first interception of the season against Dallas. … Fantasy tip: Gibson should be a good play against Philly’s banged-up defense.

___

