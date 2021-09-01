Sports wagering in Washington tribal casinos cleared its final political hurdle Wednesday, though such gambling won’t be offered by the start of the NFL season as originally hoped.

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs approved sports gambling compact ammendments for the Puyallup, Tulalip, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Cowlitz, Squaxin, Suquamish, Stillaguamish and Lummi tribes, while applications by Muckleshoot, Swinomish, Skokomish, Kalispel, Jamestown S’Klallam, Shoalwater Bay and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation are still pending. Despite the approvals, tribes are still in the process of finalizing vendors to help carry out the sports gambling and won’t have them ready for several more weeks.

The Washington State Gambling Commission in late July gave final approval to sports gambling proposals outlined by tribes, hoping to have everything in place by the Sept. 9 NFL season opener. Native American tribes see the NFL season is a prime source of sports gambling revenue at a time their communities — badly hit by COVID-19 shortfalls — need additional money to provide various health, education and other social services.

“This approval marks the completion of a critical regulatory step toward to launching sports betting on the premises of tribal casinos,” Rebecca George, executive director of the Washington Indian Gaming Association — which promotes the benefits of tribal gaming — said in a release. “We now expect the availability of safe and regulated sports betting to begin at tribal casinos across Washington State in the next few months.”

The statement by George did not go into further detail about timing or reasons behind the wait to initiate sports gambling within casinos.

But a public affairs consultant with the gaming association said last week that actual gaming is still likely several weeks away given the continued pursuit and approval of vendors. He said having the right vendors in place is critical as Washington makes its foray into sports betting for the first time.

George reiterated that premise in her statement Wednesday, saying state tribes have an “extensive track record over the last three decades of providing safe and well-regulated gaming opportunities for responsible adults in our state.

“We do gaming right, and the public can rest assured that we will conduct sports betting in a fair and careful manner. It also ratifies the legislature’s carefully considered decision to limit sports betting to tribal casinos, which will ensure that revenues from this activity will stay in our state and boost our local economy.”

The final approval for the nine tribes marks the culmination of an at-times controversial, yearslong battle to get sports wagering approved in Washington, which boasts some of the nation’s toughest anti-gambling laws.

A law approving sports gambling only within Washington’s tribal casinos was passed in March 2020, but it took more than a year after that for tribal compact amendments to be negotiated with the state.

Among the more contentious issues: What to do about mobile wagering, which remains a Class C felony in Washington along with any other form of online gambling. For sports gambling purposes, mobile wagering will now be allowed only within tribal casinos and their surrounding premises, using a geofenced virtual perimeter to block any outside access.