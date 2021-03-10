It’s the second consecutive win vs. the Redhawks (3-2-1) for the Huskies, who retained the WAC 101 Club Cup.

Lucas Meek and Christian Soto also scored for Washington (5-1).

Sam Fowler made four saves for UW to keep the sheet clean. He has a 200-minute shutout streak.

COVID ends WSU’s trip to Seattle

Washington State’s four-game baseball trip to Seattle has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Cougars’ program.

WSU, Seattle U and Washington were scheduled to play a three-team round robin at Washington.

Seattle U and Washington will play a three-game series starting Thursday.

Golf

• Jan Schneider tied for third at the Lampkin Grips SD Classic in San Diego. Schneider was 2-under 214 in the three day tournament. The team finished third in the team race as it improved to 13th after the first day to eighth after the second.

UCLA won the team title and Nevada was second. UCLA’s Devon Bling won the individual title with a 4-under 212.

Basketball

• Minneapolis’ Chet Holmgren, the top basketball recruit in the nation, won the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year.

Holmgren is predicted to sign with Gonzaga, according to the recruiting websites.

O’Dea’s Paolo Banchero, a Duke commit, was a finalist for the award.

Gymnastics

• California beat Washington in the Huskies’ final home meet of the season, 197.225-196.525. It was a season-high in points for the Huskies, who saw eight different gymnasts set career highs. Amara Cunningham was the Huskies’ lone winner, taking the floor exercise with a 9.950.