The Washington men’s golf team was third and Washington State sixth after the first two rounds Friday of the Pac-12 Championships in Stanford, Calif.

The Huskies were at 14-under 686, which was 10 shots behind leader Arizona State. The Cougars were at 7-under 693.

Taehoon Song was the top performer for the Huskies, posting a 6-under 134, good for a tie for fourth place with Pono Yanagi of Washington State.

Women’s tennis

• Top-seeded Stanford beat Washington 4-0 at the Pac-12 Championships in Ojai, Calif. The 23rd-ranked Huskies (17-8) will now await their postseason path as they can expect to earn an NCAA at-large bid.

Baseball

• Coby Morales drove in four runs, including a two-run shot in the 10th inning, as host Washington (23-13, 9-9 Pac-12) won 14-12 over USC (25-15-1, 11-8).

• Seattle University (13-25, 9-10 Western Athletic Conference) lost 2-1 to Tarleton State (23-16, 7-10) at Bannerwood Park. Trevor Antonson homered for SU.

Softball

• Host Seattle University (29-18, 10-10 WAC) swept a doubleheader from Utah Valley (17-27), winning 5-3 and 4-3. In the first game, Jocelynn De La Cruz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning for the Redhawks.

Minors

• Keon Wong, Taylor Trammell and Mike Ford each hit a home run but the Tacoma Rainiers lost 11-6 at the Las Vegas Aviators.

• The host Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 3-1.

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves beat the Dallas Jackals 61-19 at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, improving to 8-2-0.