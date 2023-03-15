Washington State junior Charlisse Leger-Walker became the second Cougar to earn a spot on the Associated Press All-America women’s basketball team as she earned an honorable-mention spot Wednesday.

Jenni Ruff was an AP honorable mention after the 1995-96 season.

Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 18.1 points (thid in the Pac-12) and 4.2 assists (second in the Pac-12) per game.

The fifth-seeded Cougars will open NCAA tournament play on Saturday against Florida Gulf Coast.

Baseball

• San Francisco (9-4) used a nine-run seventh inning to beat Washington State (13-3) in Pullman 14-8. Spencer Jones had a solid start for the Cougars, giving up one earned run on three hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Soccer

• Racing Louisville beat the OL Reign 2-0 in a preseason game. The Reign open the season March 26 at the Washington Spirit.