Washington State junior Charlisse Leger-Walker became the second Cougar to earn a spot on the Associated Press All-America women’s basketball team as she earned an honorable-mention spot Wednesday.
Jenni Ruff was an AP honorable mention after the 1995-96 season.
Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 18.1 points (thid in the Pac-12) and 4.2 assists (second in the Pac-12) per game.
The fifth-seeded Cougars will open NCAA tournament play on Saturday against Florida Gulf Coast.
Baseball
• San Francisco (9-4) used a nine-run seventh inning to beat Washington State (13-3) in Pullman 14-8. Spencer Jones had a solid start for the Cougars, giving up one earned run on three hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Soccer
• Racing Louisville beat the OL Reign 2-0 in a preseason game. The Reign open the season March 26 at the Washington Spirit.
