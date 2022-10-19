Washington State women’s head basketball coach Kamie Ethridge has signed a one-year contract extension keeping her in Pullman through the 2027-28 season.

“Coach Ethridge continues to lead our women’s basketball program to unprecedented heights,” said WSU AD Pat Chun. “Kamie’s commitment to building a program centered on excellence has been inspiring to watch. We are appreciative of the incredible achievements these past few years and excited for what the future holds.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ethridge guided the Cougars to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for the first in program history (2021, 2022). With Ethridge at the helm, WSU has set program records for most wins in a regular season (19 in 2021-22), most Pac-12 Conference wins in a season (11 in 2021-22), posted the program’s highest finish in the Pac-12 standings (T-2nd in 2021-22) and earned the program’s first AP Top-25 ranking.

Washington State continued to reach new heights in her fourth season in 2021-22, as the Cougars set numerous program records and made a return trip to the NCAA tournament.

WSU ended the 2021-22 season with a 19-11 record, which set the program record for most wins in a season in the NCAA era (post-1981-82). Washington State finished tied for second in the Pac-12 in 2021-22 with an 11-6 conference record.

Men’s basketball

Saint Martin’s was voted first in the GNAC men’s preseason basketball poll. Western Washington earned one first-place vote and is slotted fourth with 66 points. Seattle Pacific is picked fifth with 60 points. Central Washington (52 points) was picked seventh. Senior forward Shaw Anderson, an honorable mention All-GNAC selection, will lead the Falcons this season.