CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Washington State women’s basketball team used a balanced effort to defeat Oregon State 63-56 on Friday night to post back-to-back victories at Gill Coliseum for the first time in 47 years.

Tara Wallack scored a game-high 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Cougars (12-4 overall, 2-3 Pac-12). Charlisse Leger-Walker added 14 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

WSU’s previous trip to Corvallis, during the 2020-21 season, resulted in a 77-75 double-overtime victory.

“I love that we made some program history tonight,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said.

Oregon State (10-7, 2-4) led 32-29 at halftime.

“It feels good to beat a quality team,” Ethridge said.

Colorado women beat Arizona

BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann made five three-pointers and scored 21 points, Aaronette Vonleh had 14 points and nine rebounds and the Colorado women’s basketball team beat No. 14 Arizona 72-65.

Colorado (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked opponents for the first time since beating No. 21 Wyoming and No. 20 Vanderbilt in the 2007-08 season. The Buffaloes have won their last six games; they beat then-No. 8 Utah a week earlier.

Advertising

Formann sank an open three-pointer to give Colorado a 65-63 lead with 1:37 left. After an Arizona miss, former Washington Huskies player Quay Miller got her defender in the air and made a layup while being fouled and added the free throw to make it 68-63.

Cate Reese had 14 points and nine rebounds for Arizona (14-3, 4-2).

• Haley Jones scored 16 points, Cameron Brink added 12 and the second-ranked Stanford women scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to pull away for a 72-59 victory over No. 8 UCLA.

Jones also had 12 rebounds and six assists to help the Cardinal (17-1, 5-0 Pac-12) extend their winning streak over conference opponents to 38 games.

Brink contributed 11 rebounds.

Charisma Osborne and Gina Conti scored 13 points apiece for UCLA (14-3, 3-2).

Purdue men win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The third-ranked Purdue men’s team relied on an old-school combination. Fletcher Loyer and Zach Edey made it work perfectly.

Loyer scored a season-high 27 points, Edey added 12 points and 13 rebounds and the Boilermakers routed Nebraska 73-55.

Purdue coach Matt Painter posted his 400th victory at the school against 193 losses.

“Purdue’s a special place,” Painter, 52, said.