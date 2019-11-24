PULLMAN – Senior Chanelle Molina took over in the fourth quarter for the Washington State women’s team, as the senior scored 11 of her 21 points in the final 10 minutes to help the Cougars beat Cal State Northridge 71-61 on Sunday.

WSU is 4-0 for the fifth time in program history.

“I’m happy for this team,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We’re at a different level in practice compared to last year. We’re seeing real signs of growth and we’re proving it by winning some early games. I think that’s a reflection that we’re better than we were a year ago. It feels like we’re going in the right direction.”

Molina had team-high totals of nine rebounds and seven assists.

“We moved her all over the floor in this game,” Ethridge said. “We know what she can do as a point guard and we trust her to make a lot of the right decisions. We wanted to put her in the middle of the zone to create and that’s what she did. She has such a great feel for the game.”

Borislava Hristova had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Cougars.

The Matadors (1-5) entered the fourth quarter with a 52-51 lead, but Molina scored nine of WSU’s first 13 points in the final period. Her three-pointer with 2:24 remaining gave the Cougars a 64-59 lead.

Oregon women win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Satou Sabally scored 23 points in her first game of the season, Sabrina Ionescu and Erin Boley each added 19, and top-ranked Oregon defeated No. 17 Syracuse 81-64 to improve to 4-0.

Sabally had been playing overseas with the German national team.

Syracuse (3-1) was outscored 31-16 in the third quarter.

“In that first half, we struggled a little bit to get any kind of continuity going,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “That’s what they do with that zone. They take things away from you.”

• Lexie Hull, a graduate of Central Valley High in Spokane Valley, scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Stanford past visiting Buffalo 88-69.

• Jaelyn Brown had career highs of 30 points and 12 rebounds and Cailyn Crocker made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left as host California beat No. 20 Arkansas 84-80.

• Defending NCAA men’s champion Virginia beat Arizona State 48-45 in the title game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Conn.

Virginia (6-0) trailed by nine points in the second half before rallying.