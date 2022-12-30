PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team trailed by 16 points at halftime before surging to tie 11th-ranked Utah late in the second half Friday night.

But the Utes (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12) outscored the Cougars 5-0 in the final 35 seconds and won 71-66 Friday night, snapping WSU’s home winning streak at eight games.

Bella Murekatete led WSU (10-3, 0-2) with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars kept it close despite missing leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who went back to her home country of New Zealand to deal with a family issue. University officials said her status is day to day.

“Finishing the way that we did feels really good for our team,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I feel really good about the response that we had. I believe there are so many lessons that we can learn in a game like this. I think the response from this team continues to be exactly what we want. I love that we fought through adversity and scratched back into this game.”

Kennady McQueen scored 20 points and USC transfer Alissa Pili added 18 for Utah.

Utah’s 38-22 halftime lead was erased with 2:22 remaining in the game when Ula Motuga of the Cougars made a pair of free throws to cap a 16-5 run that tied the score at 62.

Pili made two free throws for a 68-66 lead with 35 seconds remaining, then WSU failed to score, Utah’s Isabel Palmer made one of two from the line and Motuga missed a potential tying three-pointer with three seconds left. McQueen made two free throws for the final margin.

“We put ourselves in a position to maybe win the game and that is pretty surprising when you’re down 20 points in the first half,” Ethridge said. “There is a lot to pick apart, but you’ve got to be pleased with how we competed.”

WSU’s Astera Tuhina scored 12 points and Motuga finished with 11.

In the second quarter, the Cougars had seven turnovers, shot 2-for-14 from the field and missed all seven of their three-point tries. Utah outscored WSU 19-7.

The nation’s second-highest scoring team, the Utes are one of six undefeated teams in the nation and have established their best start since joining the Pac-12. At No. 11 in the AP poll, Utah has matched the best ranking in program history, last reaching No. 11 on Jan. 26, 1998.