PULLMAN — Johanna Teder scored 20 points and the Washington State women’s basketball team held on in the fourth quarter to defeat Arizona State 65-58 Friday night at Beasley Coliseum.

Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points for the Cougars (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12), and Bella Murekatete had 12.

Washington State has won three straight. The Cougars led 44-42 going into the fourth quarter, when they outscored the Sun Devils 21-16.

Jade Loville scored 22 points for Arizona State (12-10, 4-6) and Jaddan Simmons had 21.

The Cougars led 29-25 at halftime. They shot 52.1% for the game, including 8 of 20 three-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws. Teder hit 4 of 7 three-pointers.

Arizona State, which shot 43.6% from the floor, sank 7 of 17 three-pointers. Simmons was 3 of 4.

Washington State hosts Arizona at noon Sunday. ASU is at Washington.