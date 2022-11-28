PULLMAN — Johanna Teder scored a game-high 17 points as the Washington State women’s basketball team beat South Dakota State 61-41 on Monday night.
Bella Murekatete had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars (5-1). WSU outscored the Jackrabbits 36-13 in the middle quarters.
The Cougars shot 41%, compared with 27% for South Dakota State, which was limited to three points — all on free throws — in the second quarter.
“I couldn’t be happier that we held a team like that to 41 points,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Especially with how slow things were for us in the first quarter. I liked our response and the shots we got early. Obviously, they started to fall for us a bit more when we started to run more and get into transition. I thought good things happened for us when we moved the ball.”
The Cougars improved to 1-3 in games against the Jackrabbits and extended their winning streak in nonconference home games to 11.
“This is a big win for us, and we need to celebrate it and be happy about it,” Ethridge said.
