Pia Timmer had a season-high 24 kills and Laura Jansen added 20 to go along with 14 digs as the Washington State volleyball team hit .550 as a team in the fifth set to beat host USC on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars (9-2, 1-1 Pac-12) won 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 19-25, 15-6 over USC (9-4, 1-1) at Galen Center.

The victory was the third consecutive road win for the Cougars at USC and fourth win out of the past five matchups overall.

Timmer now sits only two kills shy of joining the 1,000 career kills club.

Setter Argentina Ung finished with a season-best eight kills to go along with her 52 assists, while libero Karly Basham tallied eight assists on top of her 13 digs.

Former Sumner football coach dies

John S. Anderson, coach of two state-championship football teams at Sumner High School, has died at 88 after complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Anderson served as Sumner football coach for 16 years, compiling a record of 114-52-6, including state titles in 1975 and 1977. He was inducted into the Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame in 1988.

He later served for 16 years as athletic director for the Sumner School District.

Men’s soccer

• Lucas Meek scored two goals as Washington (7-0-1) earned a 4-1 win over host Grand Canyon (3-4-1).

• Tyler Speer’s timely first goal of the season helped Seattle Pacific (2-3-4, 1-0-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) escape with a 1-1 draw at Montana State Billings (2-4-1, 0-1-1).

Women’s soccer

• Seattle University (3-5-2, 1-1-2) conceded a late goal in falling 1-0 to California Baptist (5-1-2, 2-0) in Riverside.

• Marissa Bankey, Toni Miranda and Jacqueline Blakeley scored goals as host Seattle Pacific (5-2-1, 3-1-0) secured a 3-1 victory over Saint Martin’s (3-3-1, 1-2-1).

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips opened the Western Hockey League season with a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Giants at Angel of the Winds Arena. Beau Courtney had a goal and an assist and Braden Holt stopped 19 shots.

Baseball

• The host Tacoma Rainiers (71-75) had their three-game winning streak snapped with a 7-6 loss to the Round Rock Express (77-69). Forrest Wall, who has spent the duration of the season with Tacoma, stole his 48th and 49th bases, which ties him for the overall Triple-A lead.

Women’s golf

• Washington junior Camille Boyd (2-under 70) heads into Sunday’s third and final round at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, tied for eighth place with a two-round score of 3-under 141. Washington stands in ninth place, 10-over for the tournament.

Volleyball

• Seattle U lost at Utah Valley (7-6, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) in three sets, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19. Arianna Bilby had 16 kills for the Redhawks (4-6, 0-2).