Sports Washington State Soccer Coaches Association all-state girls soccer team Feb. 26, 2020 at 1:50 pm Updated Feb. 26, 2020 at 1:51 pm By Seattle Times sports staff The All-State Girls Soccer team as selected by the Washington State Coaches Association. Class 4A Class 3A Class 2A Class 1A Seattle Times sports staff Most Read Sports Stories Will Marshawn Lynch return to the Seahawks again? Here's what Pete Carroll and John Schneider say. WATCH Russell Wilson tweets against proposed NFL collective bargaining agreement: 'I VOTE NO' Former Seahawk and Husky standout Nesby Glasgow dies of cancer at age 62 The Seahawks will meet with Jadeveon Clowney's agent at the NFL combine UW and WSU at the NFL combine: Jacob Eason says 'I felt ready' to leave school and enter the draft WATCH View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.