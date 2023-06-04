PULLMAN — The Washington State men’s basketball program gained a commitment Sunday from prep recruit Spencer Mahoney, a 6-foot-9 forward from New York.

Mahoney, who announced his decision viaTwitter, chose WSU over offers from nine other Division I programs, including three from the high-major ranks — Texas A&M, St. John’s and Syracuse.

Mahoney is a three-star prospect and a top-50 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.com. According to ESPN’s rankings, Mahoney is a four-star recruit.

A Brooklyn native, Mahoney played for Xaverian High in his home city before transferring to national powerhouse St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey, for his senior season. He then spent a postgraduate year at Red Rock Academy — a prestigious basketball program in Las Vegas. The 230-pounder averaged 18 points and six rebounds per game last season.

Mahoney took a visit to Pullman last weekend and came away feeling convinced that WSU was his best option.

“It was honestly the family and faith-based system (WSU coach Kyle Smith) presented to me,” Mahoney told 247Sports of his decision to join the Cougs. “I really felt like it was going to be my home as soon as I got to campus and spoke to the coaching staff.”

Mahoney is a skilled offensive player who “can really shoot it from deep,” according to a Twitter report from prep hoops analyst Tobias Bass of The Athletic. Mahoney told 247Sports that his playing style fits the Cougs’ system.

“They spread the floor and shoot 3s,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney will add depth to the Cougars’ wing position — a position that needed help this offseason — and could end up competing for a playing role this season behind veteran Andrej Jakimovski and transfer Jaylen Wells, who earned Division II All-America honors last year at Sonoma State.

With Mahoney on board, the Cougars’ 2023 recruiting class is up to seven players. Mahoney is the third prep recruit of the class, joining center Rueben Chinyelu (NBA Academy Africa) and combo guard Isaiah Watts (South Kent, Connecticut).

WSU also signed three transfers — Wells, Kansas guard Joseph Yesufu and former star Idaho post Isaac Jones — and added a junior college prospect in center Oscar Cluff, from Cochise College in Arizona.

The Cougars’ 2023-24 roster is coming together after an up-and-down offseason that included a string of departures and several new additions. WSU lost six players to the transfer portal, including standout guard TJ Bamba (Villanova) and senior forward DJ Rodman (USC), and had two players leave for the NBA draft — All-Pac-12 big man Mouhamed Gueye and point guard Justin Powell.

WSU has one scholarship spot remaining. The Cougars will presumably be searching for an experienced guard who can help offset the unexpected loss of Powell.