PULLMAN — Jabe Mullins scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting — 6 of 8 from three-point range — TJ Bamba added 18 points and the Washington State men’s basketball team made a program record-tying 19 three-pointers Friday as the Cougars beat Detroit Mercy 96-54.

Mullins, a former standout at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, transferred to WSU from Saint Mary’s in California.

Mouhamed Gueye threw down a dunk to open the scoring 30 seconds in and Washington State (3-2) led the rest of the way. Mullins made four three-pointers in a 20-5 run — bookended by a pair of Bamba threes — that made it 24-7 with 11:31 left in the first half before Mullins and Justin Powell hit back-to-back three-pointers to give the Cougars a 33-point halftime lead.

Washington State, which made 15 threes in Monday’s 82-56 win over Eastern Washington, set a season high for points, made 34 of 56 (61%) from the field and shot 65.5% (19 of 29) from behind the arc.

Jayden Stone led Detroit Mercy (3-4) with 20 points. Antoine Davis, who went into the game ranked No. 3 nationally in scoring average (24.7) and three-pointers made per game (4.0), scored 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting, 1 of 3 from behind the arc. The 6-foot-1 graduate senior moved past Elvin Hayes, who scored 2,884 career points at Houston from 1964-68, into 14th on the NCAA’s career scoring list with 2,897.

Powell finished with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Gueye added 10 points and eight rebounds for Washington State. Powell and Bamba each hit four three-pointers and Mael Hamon-Crespin made three threes for the Cougars.

Washington State opens its conference slate Thursday at Oregon.