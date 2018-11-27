CJ Elleby, a freshman from Cleveland High, had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, who improved to 4-1.

PULLMAN — Freshman CJ Elleby scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with four assists as the Washington State men beat Cal State Northridge 103-94 on Tuesday night.

Robert Franks had 22 points and seven rebounds for Washington State (4-1). Viont’e Daniels had 14 points, going 4 of 8 from three-point range.

Ahmed Ali’s layup in the closing seconds put Washington State over the century mark for the first time in regulation since March 2, 2002, against Centenary.

Lamine Diane had a double-double in the first half and finished with 32 points and 18 rebounds for Cal State Northridge (1-4). Darius Brown II scored 25 points with six assists and Rodney Henderson Jr. added 16 points. Diane played with four fouls for most of the second half and fouled out in the final minutes.

WSU went on an 8-2 run to end the first half on a fast-break dunk from Elleby and two three-pointers, one from Daniels and another from Elleby, a freshman from Cleveland High, at the buzzer. It gave the Cougars an 18-point lead at the half 54-36.

Franks was fouled hard on a dunk attempt and hit the floor. He made both free throws but headed to the bench to be evaluated. In his absence, WSU went on an 8-0 run over 1:27 with 3-pointers from Daniels and Carter Skaggs for a 20-point lead. The Matadors went 1 for 14 during the stretch.

Huskies, Cougars volleyball honored

Three Washington Huskies earned honors for All-Pac-12 volleyball.

Junior Kara Bajema was named to the 18-member All-Pac-12 team for the first time, while sophomore Lauren Sanders earned honorable mention and freshman Ella May Powell was voted to the all-freshman team.

Washington State landed four total All-Pac-12 selections. Taylor Mims and McKenna Woodford led the way for the Cougars, earning All-Pac-12 honors, Mims for the second time. Juniors Jocelyn Urias and Ashley Brown were honorable-mention selections.

Soccer

• Seattle Pacific sophomore Titus Grant was named to the All-West Region men’s soccer team produced by the United Soccer Coaches organization.

Western Washington midfielder Georg Cholewa was a second-team pick and defender Stephen Jinneman was a third-team selection.

Women’s basketball

• Anna Schwecke scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds to lead Western Washington to a 70-62 road victory over Simon Fraser.