Washington State announced Friday that volleyball coach Jen Greeny signed a contract extension that will keep her in Pullman at least until 2026.

Greeny, who played for the Cougars and played in three NCAA tournaments, has guided the Cougars to six consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

The Cougars are one of only 15 power-five schools to earn six-straight NCAA tournament bids and one of only 20 teams in the country to finish four of the last six seasons in the final AVCA Top-25 Coaches’ Poll.

Lewis in lineup for Rainiers

Kyle Lewis made his first appearance for the Tacoma Rainiers since the Mariners sent him down on Aug. 10.

He was 1 for 3 with a walk in the Rainiers’ 6-4 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cheney Stadium.

Jarred Kelenic was 1 for 4 with a walk and two RBI for the Rainiers.

Golf

• Jake Rodgers of Mulino, Oregon, defeated Braxton McDonald of Coldstream, B.C., by a score of 7&5 to win the 67th Pacific Northwest Junior Boys’ Amateur Championship. Jillian Breedlove of Pasco defeated June Hsiao of Coquitlam, B.C., by a score of 6&5 to win the 66th Pacific Northwest Junior Girls’ Amateur. The two championships were held concurrently at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton, Oregon.

More minors

• The Vancouver Canadiens finally got on the board in the top of the ninth, scoring three times to beat the host Everett AquaSox 3-1. The Sox, who had only three hits, scored the only run in the first eight inning on an RBI groundout by Robert Perez Jr. Bryan Woo got the start for the AquaSox and struck out 11 in six shutout innings. He gave up two hits and walked two.