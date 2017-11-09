PULLMAN — If Washington State was purposefully blowing its kickoff coverage to give Erik Powell a 101 on tackling in the open field, the Cougars will be glad to know their senior kicker passed the test.

Rest assured, that was never part of the plan.

“We’re glad he made those tackles, but kind of the idea of it is … we’re not really drawing it up saying, if we do this, this and this, we can funnel the guy right to Powell and then he can make the tackle,” WSU coach Mike Leach said on Saturday after the Cougars beat Stanford 24-21 despite a few major gaffes on special teams. “I mean we’re kind of doing the opposite of that. We kind of start back, OK, here’s Powell, now if all these other guys do this, this and this, they won’t get to Powell.”

The brief way of explaining what happened Saturday? “It had an inverse effect,” Leach said.

In kickoff situations, Powell is the safety net the Cougars hope they never have to rely on, but the Vancouver, Wash., native got more tackling work than he expected. He made pivotal stops to keep Cameron Scarlett out of the end zone on two separate occasions.

It was an eventful afternoon for Powell, and an aggravating one for special-teams coach Eric Mele.

The Cougars gave up more kickoff-return yards to Scarlett (127) than they did rushing yards to Stanford’s dynamic tailback, Bryce Love (69).

“We’ve had one or two the past couple weeks, which … that’s probably uncharacteristic,” Mele said. “Then obviously, last weekend as a whole wasn’t good and Erik’s there to kind of erase a bunch of those mistakes for us, but it shouldn’t get to that point.”

In all, Stanford squeezed 173 yards out of five kick returns. Dorian Maddox darted through a mess of crimson shirts for 46 yards on the game’s opening kick and Scarlett jolted for 47 more on a return in the fourth quarter, immediately after WSU scored the go-ahead touchdown with 6:56 to play.

The Stanford returners shifted through traffic with no problem, and the crowd of 32,952 nervously gasped each time they found a crease.

Putting the ball in their hands was the first no-no, according to Mele.

“We want to put the ball through the end zone,” he said.

Stanford’s Jake Bailey drilled all four of his kickoffs into the end zone. WSU returner Jamal Morrow didn’t bring the ball out once, meaning there was a 173-0 discrepancy in kick-return yards between the two teams — perhaps one reason the Cardinal was able to keep the game close despite a 430-198 disparity in total offensive yards.