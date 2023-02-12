Olivia Johnson hit a three-run home run in the third inning as No. 14 Washington closed out the first week of the softball season by beating Loyola Marymount 4-1 on Sunday.

Johnson was 2 for 3 for UW (4-1). Sydney Poole was 2 for 4 for the Lions (1-4).

• Olivia Viggiano was 2 for 4 with an RBI as Seattle U (3-2) wrapped up its first week with a 7-0 win at Sacramento State (2-3).

Stefanie Madrigal gave up two hits over seven shutout innings for the Redhawks, striking out three and walking none.

Tennis

• The Washington men (4-3) lost 4-3 at Oklahoma State.