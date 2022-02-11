The Washington softball team improved its record to 3-0 after winning two more games at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Friday.

The Huskies opened the day with an 8-3 win against Long Beach State. Sarah Willis was 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBI for UW.

Washington beat Arkansas in the second game 8-0 in a game that ended after six innings. Gabbie Plain got the start and struck out seven in six innings.

More softball

• Seattle U started the season 2-0 after winning a pair of games in Rosemont, Illinois. The Redhawks opened the day with an 8-1 win vs. Western Michigan and finished the day holding off Murray State 3-2. Carley Nance and Kalyn Hill homered in the first game. Madison Kahwaty homered in the nightcap.

Tennis

• The No. 16 Washington women lost to No. 3 Georgia 4-0 in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships opener in Madison, Wisconsin. The Huskies had a six-match win streak snapped.

Hockey

• Pavel Novak’s goal in a shootout gave the Kelowna Rockets a 4-3 win vs. the visiting Everett Silvertips.

• Lukas Svejkovsky and Reid Schaefer each scored twice as the visiting Seattle Thunberbirds beat the Victoria Royals 6-1.