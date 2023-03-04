The No. 11 Washington softball team (17-3) beat New Mexico 3-0 and Charlotte 10-0 on Saturday at the Grand Canyon Classic in Phoenix.

Kelley Lynch (4-1) pitched a two-hitter and struck out eight Lobos in the first game.

SilentRain Espinoza drove in a run to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning and two more Huskies scored on errors.

Against Charlotte, which went five innings, Ruby Meylan (8-0) allowed one hit and struck out seven.

Alana Johnson hit a three-run homer and Jadelyn Allchin drove in two more runs.

Baseball

• Host Washington (8-2) swept a doubleheader from Northern Colorado (2-7), winning 6-0 and 9-1. Kiefer Lord (six perfect innings) and Grant Cunningham combined on a one-hit shutout, striking out 12. Johnny Tincher hit two homers for the Huskies. In the second game, Stu Flesland III got his second win of the year, surrendering a run over six innings and striking out nine. Will Simpson homered.

• Jacob Morrow homered, collected four hits and drove in four runs as Washington State clinched its home-opening series against Southern Indiana with a 12-5 victory at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars notched their fifth straight win and improved to 9-1, matching their best start since 2021.

Track and field

• Aniya Green of Seattle Pacific won the 200-meter dash for her first collegiate individual win and that was one of five victories for the Falcons at the Ed Boitano Invitational in Tacoma to open the outdoor season. Green’s time was 26.43. Other individual winners for SPU were Annika Esvelt in the 1,500 and Lizzy Daugherty in the pole vault. The Falcons also won the men’s and women’s 4-by-400 relays.

Hockey

• Nico Myatovic and Reid Schaefer each scored two goals and Thomas Milic made 32 saves as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the host Everett Silvertips 5-0 in Western Hockey League action.

Basketball

• Ashley Alter finished her career with 14 points and Hunter Beirne added 12, but Seattle Pacific went scoreless for the final 4:23 and No. 12 Western Washington scored the last six points of the game to beat the Falcons 58-53 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball semifinals in Bellingham. The outcome inside WWU’s Carver Gymnasium ended SPU’s season at 15-13, its best record since going 23-8 in 2017-18. WWU plays Montana State Billings for the championship.