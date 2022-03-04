The seventh-ranked Washington softball team (12-5) split two games at the Boyd Gaming Classic in Las Vegas on Friday, defeating New Mexico State 14-3 in five innings and losing 5-4 to Houston in eight innings.

Baylee Klingler drove in seven runs with two homers against New Mexico State (2-7) and Madison Huskey also homered.

Gabbie Plain earned the win, pitching three innings and striking out five.

Huskey later hit a three-run shot against Houston (7-9).

Baseball

• Jared Engman pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, and combined with three relievers on a shutout as host Washington (6-3) earned a 4-0 win over Yale (1-3).

Hockey

• Conner Roulette opened the scoring for the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds in a 3-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

• Jackson Berezowski scored for the host Everett Silvertips, who lost 4-2 to the Portland Winterhawks.

Advertising

Rugby

• Nola Gold of New Orleans (1-3) earned a 25-24 victory over the Seattle Seawolves (3-2) at the Starfire Sports Complex.

Women’s basketball

• Top-seeded Western Washington beat No. 5 seed Montana State Billings 69-63 in the semifinals of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships in Lacey. Emma Duff scored 15 points as the Vikings (20-4) advanced to Saturday’s final against No. 3 seed Central Washington. The Wildcats (22-7) beat No. 2 seed Alaska Anchorage 80-65 as Samantha Bowman had 16 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Men’s basketball

• Cold-shooting Whitworth lost in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament, falling 77-52 to Trinity University in Belton, Texas. Rowan Anderson led Whitworth (22-5) with 13 points.

More softball

• Carley Nance hit a grand slam as Seattle University (10-6) secured a 5-1 win over Penn (2-5) on the first day of the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California.

Women’s tennis

• Visiting Washington toppled 17th-ranked Arizona State by a 4-3 count for its first victory in Tempe since 2004. The Huskies (10-4, 1-0) clinched the win in the Pac-12 opener thanks to consecutive three-set wins from Nika Zupancic and Sarah-Maude Fortin.