The No. 10 Washington softball team earned a series sweep over California with a 10-4 victory on Saturday afternoon at Husky Softball Stadium.

Ruby Meylan got the start in the circle and earned her 14th win of the year after tossing 41/3 innings for the Huskies (29-8, 10-5 Pac-12). All four UW pitchers saw time in the circle, with Lindsay Lopez, Brooke Nelson and Kelley Lynch tossing the final frames against Cal (24-12-1, 6-8-1).

Madison Huskey went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in and two runs scored. Kinsey Fiedler drove in two runs, and SilentRain Espinoza and Rylee Holtorf each had two hits.

Seawolves fall

The San Diego Legion secured a 23-20 Major League Rugby victory over the Seattle Seawolves at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.

It was the first loss of the season for the Seawolves (6-1), who have the same record atop the standings as San Diego (6-1).

Seattle plays at Utah next Saturday.

UW rowers romp

The Washington men’s rowing team swept six races at the annual UW-Oregon State dual at Dexter Lake in Lowell, Oregon.

The Huskies won three head-to-head races against Oregon State — the first, second and third varsity eights — and also had the winning crew in three other open races at the regatta, which was held on the same racecourse that will host the Pac-12 Championships next month.

“We raced well today with a strong collective effort from the whole team,” said UW coach Michael Callahan. “The team has been training well, and when you train at a high level, you can expect to race at the same level.”

The varsity eight, with an unchanged lineup from the previous Saturday’s race against Yale and Brown in Sarasota, Fla., won its race. The UW crew, coxed by Nick Dunlop and stroked by Darcy McCluskey, crossed the finish line in 5:37.74, a little under 20 seconds ahead of Oregon State (5:47.34).

Hockey

• Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored in overtime as the host Portland Winterhawks beat the Everett Silvertips 3-2 to close out their first-round Western Hockey League playoff series, winning it 4-1.

Baseball

• Host Arizona (16-13, 5-10 Pac-12) delivered a 13-1 drubbing on Washington. Cam Clayton had three hits and Johnny Tincher drove in the only run for the Huskies (19-10, 6-6).

• Visiting Washington State (18-12, 5-9 Pac-12) dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 16 Arizona State (23-9, 10-2). Jonah Advincula hit a solo home run for the Cougars and starter Grant Taylor scattered five hits over five innings. Kyle Russell and Jake Harvey each doubled but the Cougars left six runners on base.

• Seattle U was denied its chance at a series sweep, falling 14-2 to host Grand Canyon (18-13, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference) in seven innings. Cole Kleckner had three hits and Kellen Carr drove in two runs for the Redhawks (9-19, 7-8).

Minors

• The Eugene Emeralds scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning en route to a 4-3 victory over the host Everett AquaSox. Hogan Windish hit two solo homers for Everett and Harry Ford hit an RBI triple.

• The visiting Reno Aces scored 19 runs on 19 hits to beat the Tacoma Rainiers 19-4 at Cheney Stadium. Mason McCoy and Jake Scheiner homered for Tacoma.

Softball

• Host Utah Tech (24-13, 9-3 WAC) beat Seattle U 2-0 to finish the series. Jocelynn De La Cruz had two hits for the Redhawks (24-14, 5-7) and Kalyn Hill logged the best overall weekend at the plate, hitting 4 for 9 with two RBI.

Rowing

• The Washington State women saw their second varsity four crew take first place to highlight the Cougars’ lone home regatta of the season against No. 17 Oregon State.

The Beavers captured both the Winchell Cup and Crawford Plate by winning both the overall regatta and the first varsity eight race. It marks the third straight season OSU has won both trophies.

The Cougars posted a time of 6:52.55 in the first varsity eight race while Oregon State clocked in at 6:47.90.

Track and field

• Isaiah Archer set a Seattle Pacific record in the 400-meter dash, clocking 48.24 seconds to win that event at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational in Claremont, Calif. For the second meet in a row, SPU’s David Njeri won both the long jump and the triple jump.