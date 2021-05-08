The No. 5 Washington softball team swept a Pac-12 doubleheader with Utah on Saturday in Seattle.

In the opener, the Huskies trailed 3-0 heading into the sixth. UW (38-9, 15-4 Pac-12) batted around and scored five runs, most of which came on Kelley Lynch’s three-run home run.

Gabbie Plain improved to 26-1 with the 6-4 win. She gave up two earned runs on three hits, striking out eight and walking three.

In the night cap, a 6-0 Washington win, the Huskies pounded out 12 hits, seven for extra bases. Baylee Klingler and Morganne Flores homered for the Huskies.

UW’s final home game of the regular season is Sunday at noon against Utah (20-30, 2-18).

• Seattle U wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 loss at Grand Canyon. The Redhawks (26-19, 13-5 WAC) will take the No. 2 seed into next week’s Western Athletic Conference tournament.

Rainiers roll

Dillon Thomas was 3 for 3 with a homer, three runs, two RBI and a walk as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas 9-4.

Jarred Kelenic was 2 for 4 with a walk and two RBI for Tacoma.

Hector Santiago started and struck seven, giving up no runs and no hits in four innings.

• Julio Rodriguez was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk as the visiting Everett AquaSox beat the Hillsboro Hops 3-0.

Tips wrap up season

The Everett Silvertips, who won the Western Hockey League’s U.S. Division, wrapped up it season with a 4-1 win over the host Seattle Thunderbirds.

Gage Goncalves had three assists for Everett, and Keltie Jeri-Leon scored for Seattle, which will wrap up its season Sunday at home against Spokane.

Volleyball

• Erin Gould had 19 kills and hit .500 in two matches as Seattle Pacific (10-5) swept visiting Western Oregon in a pair of matches, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 and 25-16, 25-16, 25-17.

Soccer

• Alessandro Tomasi and Alex Whiting scored as visiting Western Washington (3-1) beat Seattle Pacific 2-1. Ali Musa scored for the Falcons (3-2).

College Baseball

• Tyson Guerrero threw six shutout innings, giving up just three hits and walking four, but No. 11 Oregon (29-11, 13-7 Pac-12) roughed up the bullpen to beat Washington (17-23, 3-14) for the second straight day, 5-1.

• No. 16 UCLA (26-15, 13-10 Pac-12) rallied with three runs in the ninth to beat Washington State (23-18, 10-13) in Pullman 7-6. Kyle Manzardo was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBI for the Cougars.