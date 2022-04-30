The No. 10 Washington softball team earned a 2-0 win vs. No. 21 Stanford on Saturday afternoon at Husky Softball Stadium.

Washington, which has outscored Stanford 7-0 so far in the series, earned its fourth consecutive series win and will go for the sweep Sunday.

Olivia Johnson hit a solo home run in the second, and Madison Huskey had an RBI single in the fifth.

Kelley Lynch got the win after giving up five hits in 42/3 innings with five strikeouts.

• Seattle U (26-22, 12-9 WAC) wrapped up its home schedule with a 2-0 win against Utah Valley (20-22,10-11).

Carley Nance scattered six hits in a complete-game effort for Seattle U. She also hit a solo home run.

Hockey

• Adam Hall had a goal and an assist as the visiting Vancouver Giants beat the Everett AquaSox, the top seed in the Western Conference, 3-0 to move a win away from winning the WHL first-round playoff series. Game 6 is Monday in Vancouver.

Rowing

• All four Seattle Pacific women’s entries qualified for the grand finals, including the crew that registered the fastest qualifying time in the varsity four heat racing at the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association (WIRA) Championships at Gold River, California.

• The No. 20 Washington State women’s rowing team won five of its six races against Gonzaga and captured the Fawley Cup to cap off WSU’s lone home regatta of the season.

Baseball

• Alberto Rodriguez’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth allowed the Everett AquaSox to walk off with a 7-6 win against the visiting Spokane Indians. Spencer Packard was 3 for 4 with two RBI for Everett.

• Mason McCoy was 2 for 4 with a double, but the visiting Tacoma Rainiers lost 10-2 to the Las Vegas Aviators. Shea Langeliers hit two homers and drove in four for Las Vegas. Tacoma will try for the series split Sunday.

• Matt Boissoneault was 3 for 4 with two RBI as Seattle U (13-25, 8-13 WAC) won its second in a row against visiting Portland 8-3.

• Cam Clayton was 2 for 4 with a solo homer, but host Washington (17-23, 7-16 Pac-12) lost 8-3 to No. 6 Stanford (25-13, 12-8).

• Grant Taylor gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings, earning the win as Washington State (18-23, 8-15 Pac-12) handed visiting USC (21-19, 6-14) a 4-2 loss. Taylor struck out eight and walked two.

Football

• Three Eastern Washington players were picked up by NFL teams after the draft. Receiver Talolo Limu-Jones signed with the Panthers. Lineman Tristen Taylor signed with the Bears. Walter Payton award-winning quarterback Eric Barriere got a minicamp invite from the Broncos.