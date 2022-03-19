By

No. 7 Washington lost its first Pac-12 softball game of the year as Cal walked off with a 4-3 win at Berkeley on Saturday afternoon.

Acacia Anders hit a slot shot in the bottom of the seventh to give Cal (19-9, 1-1 Pac-12) the win. She was 4 for 4 with two RBI.

The Huskies (20-6, 1-1) scored all of their runs in the second inning on a three-run homer by Baylee Klingler.

The two teams will play the rubber match Sunday.

UW 2-0 vs. WSU

Washington made it 2-0 in its series with visiting Washington State, taking the second game 8-2.

AJ Guerrero was 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI and two walks for the Huskies (11-8, 3-2 Pac-12).

The Cougars (9-9, 1-4) had only two hits, one of them a home run by Nate Swarts.

Calvin Kirchoff picked up the win for the Huskies giving up two runs in 62/3 innings

More softball

• Seattle U (16-13, 2-1 WAC) was denied a sweep of visiting California Baptist (18-15, 1-2), losing the series final 12-0 after being held to three hits. The loss snapped a streak of 10 consecutive WAC wins for the Redhawks.

More Baseball

Matt Boissoneault was 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBI as Seattle U (6-10, 4-2 WAC) beat visiting Sacramento State (10-10, 2-4) in a slugfest 16-13. Boissoneault’s homer came in a six-run seventh inning.

Swimming

Chloe Larson’s career at Washington State ended in the prelims of the NCAA championships in Atlanta. Larson qualified in the 50 and 100 freestyle, but didn’t advance.

Rugby

• The Seawolves moved into a tie for second place in the Major League Rugby standings with a 34-12 win over the Dallas Jackal in Arlington Texas.

Hockey

Jordan Dureau had a hat trick as the visiting Portland WinterHawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1.

Niko Huuhtanen had two goals and two assists as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Vancouver Giants 5-2.

From sports-information reports.

