Sami Reynolds homered and drove in five runs as No. 8 Washington wrapped up a sweep at Hawaii (0-3) with an 11-3 fotball win on Saturday.

Reynolds was 3 for 4, and Sis Bates was 4 for 4 with a triple and four runs scored for the Huskies (16-2).

UW had 16 hits, five them for extra bases.

football

• Eric Barriere threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns as Eastern Washington (1-1) piled up 622 yards of offense to beat Northern Arizona 45-13, extending its home winning streak to 15 games.

• Whitworth (3-0) blocked two kicks and recovered a bad snap on a punt to hand host Puget Sound (2-2) a 30-12 loss.

More Softball

• Bailey Thompson hit a grand slam as Seattle U (8-11) beat Idaho State 8-0 at the Boyd Gaming Classic in Las Vegas. In the second game, UNLV scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to beat Seattle 8-7.

Basketball

• Darrion Trammell had 26 points, six assists and four steals and Riley Grigsby added 25 points and nine rebounds, but the Seattle U (11-10, 4-5 WAC) men lost at Cal Baptist 79-76.

• Cal Baptist (22-0, 14-0 WAC) wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 62-46 win at Seattle U (11-13, 6-8). The Redhawks take the fifth seed into the WAC tournament and will play No. 4 New Mexico State on Wednesday. The Lancers are one of only 23 women’s teams to go unbeaten in the regular season since 1982.

• Harry Cavell and Divant’e Moffit scored 23 points each as the Seattle Pacific (10-3) men wrapped up their season with a 95-61 home win vs. Saint Martin’s (2-10).

• The Eastern Washington men were denied the Big Sky Conference title after Southern Utah beat Portland State 73-53 for their first league title since joining in 2012. Eastern (.800) won Friday and neededd SOU (.846) and Weber State (.800) to lose Saturday to win the conference title based on winning percentage. Weber State’s game was canceled because of COVID.

Baseball

• Will Simpson was 3 for 5, and freshmen drove in six of the seven runs for Washington (4-5) in a 7-2 win vs. visiting Loyola Marymount (7-2)

• Kyle Manzardo went 2 for 4, extending his hitting streak to 27 games (second longest in program history) as Washington State (9-1) beat visiting Seattle U (4-6) 14-7.

Soccer

• The No. 10 Washington men (4-1-0, 2-1-0 Pac-12) scored the equalizer, of a Dylan Teves goal, in the final minute of regulation and beat visiting San Diego State (0-2-1, 0-2-1) in overtime 3-2 on a golden goal on a penalty kick by Lucas Meek.

• Munier Hussen and Habib Barry scored as the Seattle U men (3-1-1, 2-1-1 WAC) claimed a road win, handing Dixie State (1-3-0, 1-3-0) a 2-0 loss.

• Ava Beneditti scored in the first minute of the second half as the Seattle U women (5-2-1, 4-0-1 WAC) won on the road, 1-0 vs. Dixie State (0-6-1, 0-4-0).

Rowing

• The No. 1 Washington women’s rowing team opened the season by beating No. 19 Washington State at Lake Las Vegas in the varsity eight, second varsity eight and the varsity four.

Track and field

• Amy-Eloise Markovc (Neale), a former University of Washington and Glacier Peak High School of Snohomish distance runner, won the 3,000 meters at the European Indoor Championships while competing for Britain on Friday in Torun, Poland. Markovc, born in Stockport, England, ran a personal-best 8 minutes, 46.43 seconds.

Tennis

• The UW men’s team improved to 5-5 after a 7-0 win against visiting Portland State.