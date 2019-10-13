Washington rallied from an 0-2 hole to beat Oregon in a Pac-12 volleyball match at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 11 Huskies (13-3, 4-2 Pac-12) hit .455 in the fifth set to win 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-11.

Kara Bajema had 21 kills and 12 digs to lead the Huskies, and Shayne McPherson had 21 digs and 10 assists.

“We got better every set after the second … to hit .455 in the last set says a lot,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “Kara took some really courageous swings. I thought Lauren Sanders was really big blocking tonight, she wasn’t having a great night offensively, but she affected the game defensively so that was a big deal.”

More volleyball

• Pia Timmer led four players with double-digit kills with 13 as Washington State (15-3, 4-2 Pac-12) handled visiting Oregon State 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18.

Women’s soccer

• Ameera Hussen’s golden goal in the 102nd minute lifted Washington (8-3-2, 4-1-0 Pac-12) to a win over visiting No. 25 Arizona. Summer Yates and Sianna Siemonsma also scored for UW.

• No. 15 Washington State (9-3-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12) settled for a scoreless draw with visiting Arizona State.

Men’s soccer

• Ryan DeGroot and Jaret Townsend scored as No. 2 Washington (11-1-0, 5-0-0 Pac-12) beat visiting Oregon State 2-1 for its seventh consecutive win.

• Cody Buchanan’s goal in the 62nd minute gave visiting Seattle U (7-3-3 WAC) a 1-0 victory against Grand Canyon.