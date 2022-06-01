New York Liberty (2-7, 2-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (7-3, 4-2 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the New York Liberty after Ariel Atkins scored 28 points in the Washington Mystics’ 87-75 win over the Indiana Fever.

Washington finished 7-8 in Eastern Conference play and 8-8 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mystics averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 27 from 3-point range.

New York went 6-9 in Eastern Conference action and 12-20 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Liberty shot 42.8% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.