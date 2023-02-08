Stanford was picked to repeat as Pac-12 baseball champions Wednesday as the conference released its preseason coaches poll.

The Cardinal is ranked in the top five in all six national polls.

Washington was picked to finish seventh and Washington State was picked to finish ninth.

Washington placed one player on the preseason all-conference team, catcher Johnny Tincher.

Washington State also had one player on the team: DH Jacob McKeon.

Seattle U men snap losing skid

The Seattle U men snapped a four-game losing streak by beating visiting Utah Tech 75-71 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Cameron Tyson scored 24 for the Redhawks (17-8, 7-5 WAC) and Riley Grigsby added 21.

Cameron Gooden scored 17 to lead the Trailblazers (11-14, 3-9)

Soccer

• The Sounders and OL Reign announced they will play a doubleheader at Lumen Field on June 3. Boh teams will play Portland. The Sounders will play at 1:30 p.m. and the Reign will play at 5 p.m.

Golf

• Play was called off during round one at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawaii, where the Washington men were playing. Wednesday’s scores won’t count, and the 20 teams will all start over Thursday morning, when they’ll attempt to play two rounds prior to Friday’s third and final round.