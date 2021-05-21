Preston Viltz hit a two-run homer, but Washington opened its penultimate baseball series of the season with a 7-3 loss to Utah at Husky Ballpark.

Washington plays Utah Saturday and Sunday before heading to Pullman to wrap up the season at Washington State next weekend.

• Shane Jamisonwas 2 for 4 with three RBI as Seattle U (16-30, 10-21 WAC) evened a series with visiting Utah Valley State (9-45, 7-28) with a 7-2 win.

Minor leagues

• Carter Bins was 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBI as the visiting Everett AquaSox snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Spokane Indians 8-6. Bins, who also doubled, and Jack Larsen hit back-to-back solo homers in the ninth.

• Darren McCaughan stuck out six and walked two in six innings of work for the Tacoma Rainiers, earning the win in a 6-1 win vs. the visiting Round Rock Express. Cal Raleigh was 2 for 3 with a solo homer and a double for Tacoma.

College Basketball

• Eastern Washington hired Seattle U associated head coach Joddie Gleason as its eighth women’s basketball coach.

• Also, interim school president David May recommended Friday that EWU remain in NCAA Division I and also remain in the Big Sky Conference. May’s recommendation was to the school’s Board of Trustees, who are expected to make the final decision in June.

Hydroplanes

• According to media reports out of the Tri-Cities, the Columbia Cup, set for July 23-25 is back on the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane racing schedule. It was previously canceled because of COVID protocols.