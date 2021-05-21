Preston Viltz hit a two-run homer, but Washington opened its penultimate baseball series of the season with a 7-3 loss to Utah at Husky Ballpark.
Washington plays Utah Saturday and Sunday before heading to Pullman to wrap up the season at Washington State next weekend.
• Shane Jamisonwas 2 for 4 with three RBI as Seattle U (16-30, 10-21 WAC) evened a series with visiting Utah Valley State (9-45, 7-28) with a 7-2 win.
Minor leagues
• Carter Bins was 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBI as the visiting Everett AquaSox snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Spokane Indians 8-6. Bins, who also doubled, and Jack Larsen hit back-to-back solo homers in the ninth.
• Darren McCaughan stuck out six and walked two in six innings of work for the Tacoma Rainiers, earning the win in a 6-1 win vs. the visiting Round Rock Express. Cal Raleigh was 2 for 3 with a solo homer and a double for Tacoma.
College Basketball
• Eastern Washington hired Seattle U associated head coach Joddie Gleason as its eighth women’s basketball coach.
• Also, interim school president David May recommended Friday that EWU remain in NCAA Division I and also remain in the Big Sky Conference. May’s recommendation was to the school’s Board of Trustees, who are expected to make the final decision in June.
Hydroplanes
• According to media reports out of the Tri-Cities, the Columbia Cup, set for July 23-25 is back on the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane racing schedule. It was previously canceled because of COVID protocols.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.