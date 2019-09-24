WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Washington men’s golf team won its second straight tournament on Tuesday with a nine-stroke victory at the Old Town Club Collegiate in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Huskies, fresh off their team title at the Husky Invitational, won with a commanding 30-under 810 (272-266-272). Additionally, junior Noah Woolsey took home the individual crown by two strokes at 15-under 195 for his first outright collegiate tournament win.

Host Wake Forest was second at 21 under.

“It was really exciting to earn another team victory,” said coach Alan Murray. “Wake Forest is a good team and to win on their home course isn’t easy to do. We can still get better and have room to improve but this should show our guys that we’re able to accomplish some great golf and it gives us momentum moving forward.”

Woolsey’s final round was his best as he carded a 7-under 63 thanks to an eagle and five birdies. The junior also shared a claim of the individual crown in the season-opening Husky Invitational.

Finishing just behind him was senior Henry Lee in fifth (9-under 201).

Women’s golf

• Washington State finished fourth at the Coeur D’Alene Collegiate with a 35-over 887.

The top-five finish was bolstered by the play of senior, Marie Lund-Hansen, who put herself within reach of her first tournament title before settling into a tie for third place overall at 3-over 216. Host Gonzaga won at 16 over overall, beating Brigham Young by four strokes

• Seattle U shot 35-over 899 to finish second, five strokes behind Cal State Fullerton, at the Boston College Intercollegiate at Blue Hill Country Club in Canton, Mass.

Seattle U’s Krystal Hu tied for third at 6-over 222 and Keisha Lugito tied for fifth at 223. Vendela From tied for 10th at 226.