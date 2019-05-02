WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist.

Minor league pitching coordinator Paul Menhart has been promoted to replace Lilliquist. General manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement Thursday, moments after the Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in a game delayed 2½ hours by rain at the start.

The victory prevented a four-game sweep and improved Washington’s record to 13-17. Despite an imposing rotation highlighted by three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, three-time All-Star Stephen Strasburg and $140 million free agent Patrick Corbin, the Nationals began the day with a 4.95 ERA that ranked 13th out of 15 NL teams.

