Washington promoted Rahim Esmail to head men’s tennis coach Wednesday.

Esmail was UW’s associate head coach last season, helping the team make the NCAA championships.

Esmail, who is from Coquitlam, British Columbia, was the head coach at Samford from 2011-21, earning Southern Conference coach of the year in his final season.

He replaces Matt Anger, who had been the coach since 1995.

Minors

• Scott Heineman drove in six runs, going 2 for 5 with a homer, as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the host Salt Lake Bees 13-6.

• James Parker was 3 for 5 with an RBI as the visiting Everett AquaSox beat the Hillsboro Hops 8-4.

High schools

• Bellevue schools won the big-school categories in the Washington Interschlastic Activities Association’ Scholastic Cup, which awards the top school in each classification based on academics, athletics and sportsmanship. Bellevue football won state to help the Wolverines win the Class 3A title. Newport won its 10th Class 4A title with a record 2,164 points thanks to 11 state academic champs. Seton Catholic in Bothell won the 1A title.

Baseball

• Washington State infielders Jack Smith (first team with a 4.00 GPA) and Jacob McKeon (second, 3.98 GPA) were named to CoSIDA Academic All-America teams.