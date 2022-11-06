The Washington men’s soccer team, with the Pac-12 championships already in its hands, beat San Diego State 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Husky Soccer Stadium.

The Huskies are unbeaten at 15-0-3 and 7-0-2 in conference play. They’ll look to finish the regular season unbeaten on Thursday as they play Oregon State at home.

Imanol Rosales assisted on the first two goals of the game and scored the third one. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored in the 69th minute and Nate Jones scored in the 75th. The final goal came in the 77th.

Sam Fowler had the clean sheet for the Huskies, though he didn’t have to face a shot on goal.

UW volleyball rebounds

No. 19 Washington had a season-high 13 blocks to beat Oregon State in Corvallis. 25-10, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23 to snap a two-match losing streak.

Claire Hoffman had 18 kills and eight digs for Washington (17-7, 9-5 Pac-12). Sophie Summers had six blocks for Washington, and Marin Grote added 13 kills and Ella May Powell added 48 assists and 11 digs.

Izzy Szulczewski had 15 kills for the Beavers (7-17, 2-12).

Women’s basketball

• Washington State, which has made the last two NCAA tournaments, opens its season Monday at home against Loyola Marymount. The game is not televised. The Cougars, who will be led by all-Pac-12 preseason team pick Charlisse Leger-Walker, were picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 by the coaches.

• The Gonzaga women open their season Thursday at home against Long Beach State at 7:30 p.m. The Zags made the second round of the NCAA tournament last year and have one returning starter from that team, Kayleigh Troung. The Zags were picked to win the West Coast Conference by the coaches.

Rowing

• The Washington men’s rowing team won all of its races at the annual Head of the Lake Regatta in Seattle, taking the top spot in the three men’s eight races, while also winning the collegiate fours.

• The Washington women’s rowing team won the Championship Women’s 8+ at the Head of the Lake Regatta. An all-novice UW women’s crew won the Collegiate 3V8+ race.

More Volleyball

• Pia Timmer had 19 kills, but Washington State (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12) lost 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 on the road to No. 16 Oregon (17-5, 11-3).

Beach volleyball

• Washington seniors Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson placed fourth at the inaugural AVCA Pairs National Championship in Huntsville, Alabama.