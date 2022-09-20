Ilijah Paul, Lucas Meek, Nick Scardina and Jayson Baca scored as the Washington men’s soccer team beat visiting Seattle U 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Sam Fowler made three saves in 85 minutes in the shutout.

Golf

• The Washington State men won the Husky Invitational on the Gold Mountain Olympic Course in Bremerton.

The Cougars had a three-round score of 4-over-par 868, three strokes ahead of runner-up USC and five ahead of host Washington. Seattle U was 12th.

WSU’s Jaden Cantafio finished third at 3-under 213, one stroke behind UW’s Taehoon Song and five behind USC’s Jackson Rivera.

• The WSU women tied for fourth in the Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, won by Nebraska.

• The Seattle U women were ninth of 19 teams at the Gonzaga Invitational in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Seattle U’s Samantha Bruce tied for fifth place.

Minors

• The host Tacoma Rainiers lost 3-2 in 11 innings to the Round Rock Express in a Pacific Coast League game.