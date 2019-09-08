The No. 13 Washington men’s soccer team improved to 4-0-0 with a 1-0 win against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sunday.

Junior Kasey French scored his first collegiate goal five minutes into the second half. The Huskies beat Michigan and No. 16 Michigan State over the weekend by matching 1-0 scores.

Imanol Rosales and James Smith were credited with assists for UW. Bryce Logan had five saves in goal.

Horse racing

• Unmachable, a first-time starter, passed the entire field in the final three furlongs and scored a 13 to 1 upset in Sunday’s $50,000 Washington Cup Juvenile at Emerald Downs. Ridden by Alex Anaya at 120 pounds, Unmachable ran 6½ furlongs in 1:17.72 on a wet-fast track and paid $29.20, $15.20 and $9.80. Jack McCartney is the winning trainer for owner Tawnja Elison of Eagle, Idaho. It was the first stakes victory at Emerald Downs for the jockey, trainer and owner.