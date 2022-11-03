The top-ranked Washington men’s soccer team clinched the Pac-12 title with a 3-1 win against visiting UCLA on Thursday night at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Lucas Meek and Gio Miglietti scored second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie halftime tie.

The Huskies have scored 26 of their 43 goals in the second half this season.

Ilijah Paul, who had an assist on Meek’s goal, also scored in the first half, giving the Huskies (14-0-3, 6-0-2 Pac-12) a goal in the ninth minute.

Nick Scardina had two assists for Washington.

Tucker Lepley scored for the Bruins (9-6-1, 3-4-1) in the 30th minute.

It’s the fourth Pac-12 title in team history for the Washington men, who also won it in 2000, 2013 and 2019.

The Huskies are on a program-record 17-match unbeaten streak.

More soccer

• Aidan Thrall’s first college goal was the game winner as he scored three minutes into the second half as the Seattle Pacific men (7-5-6, 6-2-3 GNAC) scored a 1-0 win at Western Oregon (2-13-2, 1-10-1).

Volleyball

• Shanice Horn had 18 kills as Seattle U (4-15, 0-11 WAC) lost 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 to visiting Texas Rio Grande Valley (21-5, 10-1).