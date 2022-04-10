The No. 2-ranked Washington men’s rowing team wrapped up its weekend in the Bay Area with four more victories, giving the Huskies 12 wins in 12 races over the two days.

Sunday, the Huskies won varsity eight and second varsity eight races vs. Boston University, as well as a third varsity eight race vs. Wisconsin, at the Pac-12 Invitational in Redwood City, California.

At the Ky Ebright Invitational, the UW’s fourth varsity eight won its race vs. second varsity eight crews from the University of San Diego and UC San Diego.

“The weekend proved to be a very important weekend for development for our team as a whole,” UW head coach Michael Callahan said. “Each of the four boats were able to race three times. Lining up 12 times at the starting line in invaluable for a post-COVID year. Travel and race experiences are a guiding principle for the team this year. … We learned a lot about ourselves and how to gain speed over a weekend of racing. Taking a systematic approach is important for us, and we delivered that this weekend from students, support staff and coaches. I’m super proud of everyone.”

• The Washington women’s rowing team won its varsity eight race vs. Washington State, USC and Alabama at the Lake Las Vegas Pac-12 Invitational, while finishing second in the second varsity eight and varsity four. The win avenged an early season loss to USC.

Baseball

• Washington (15-15, 6-9 Pac-12) lost its series at Cal, falling in the rubber match Sunday 14-5. The Golden Bears (15-16, 7-8) had a four-run first inning and added four-run innings in the fourth and fifth.

Advertising

• Washington State (12-19,4-11 Pac-12) was denied a series sweep of No. 9 Arizona (22-10,10-5), losing the finale in Tucson 5-2.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers ended their season-opening series with a 7-1 loss to the Salt Lake Bees, losing the series 4-2. Tacoma had only four singles in the loss.

• The Everett AquaSox’s game against the Eugene Emeralds was suspended in the fourth inning tied 1-1 because of inclement weather. The game will be made up the next time Eugene is in Everett.

Tennis

• Fifth-year senior Michaela Bayerlova beat the nation’s No. 14 player in Stanford Connie Ma 6-2, 6-4, recording the only win in host Washington State’s 6-1 loss to No. 17 Stanford.

Soccer

• The Tacoma Defiance announced that it signed midfielder Aldolfo “Fito” Ovalle to a one-year deal with a club option for 2023. A former Real Salt Lake Homegrown Player, the 24-year-old has played for clubs in the United States, Canada, Italy and Chile.