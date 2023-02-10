The Washington men’s golf team was one of 20 teams that wasn’t able to play at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawaii. The tournament, which was supposed to conclude Friday, was canceled Thursday because of poor weather.

The Huskies managed to salvage the trip by beating second-ranked Auburn three matches to two Friday at Kohanaiki Golf Course.

Bo Peng won his match, 4 and 2, over Auburn’s Brendan Valdes, the No. 21-ranked college golfer in the country (GolfStat rankings). Petr Hruby beat J.M. Butler, 3 and 2, while Taehoon Song won, 2 up, over Alex Vogelsong.

UW’s Teddy Lin fell to Auburn’s Carson Bacha, 3 and 2; while Husky Aidan O’Hagan was beaten 3 and 1 by 40th-ranked Evan Vo.

Softball

• Washington improved to 3-0 after two easy wins at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California. The Huskies beat San Jose State 10-0 in five innings and Liberty 8-0 in six innings. Sami Reynolds was 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBI in the two games. No. 14 Washington will wrap up the showcase against No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday.

• Seattle U split its first two games of the season, beating Pacific 9-0 and losing to UC Davis 2-1 at the NorCal Kickoff in Davis, California. Jocelynn De La Cruz hit a three-run homer in the opener for the Redhawks.

Hockey

• Ben Hemmerling had a goal and an assist as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs 2-1. Jackson Berezowski also scored for the Tips.

• Nico Myatovic and Jared Davidson each scored twice, and NHL prospect Dylan Guenther scored his first with the Seattle Thunderbirds as they beat visiting Red Deer 6-1.