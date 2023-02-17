Two weeks ago, the Washington women broke the NCAA record in the distance medley relay.

Friday, the UW men ran the No. 2 time in NCAA and World Indoor history at the Arkansas Qualifer in Fayetteville — and finished second.

Joe Waskom, Daniel Gaik, Cass Elliott, and Kieran Lumb ran the event (400, 800, 1,200, 1,600) in 9 minutes, 16.65 seconds. Oklahoma finished ahead of them in 9:16.40 and holds the record previously set by Oregon in 2021 of 9:19.42.

Softball

• No 12 Washington (5-1) had two wins at the Houston Classic, beating Hofstra in five innings 10-0 and beating Houston 6-3. Baylee Klingler hit a grand slam vs. Hofstra.

• Seattle U (5-2) won two games at the Fresno State Kickoff Classic, beating Illinois-Chicago in six innings 10-2 and the host team 5-2. Madison Kahwaty and Amanda Morris homered and drove in three runs each for the Redhawks.

Hockey

• Dylan Guenther’s second goal, in overtime, lifted the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-3 win against the Tri-City Americans.

Advertising

• The Spokane Chiefs scored three goals in the third and beat the host Everett Silvertips in a shootout, 4-3.

Baseball

• Dakota Hawkins struck out 10 and gave up just two hits over five scoreless innings as Washington State opened the season with a 7-0 win vs. Villanova at the Mariners’ spring-training complex in Peoria, Arizona.

• Matt Boissoneault hit a two-run homer, but that was all the runs Seattle U managed against No. 5 Texas A&M as the Redhawks opened their season with an 8-2 loss.