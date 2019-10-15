The Washington men’s golf team won its third tournament of the season Tuesday, taking the Georgetown Intercollegiate in Beallsville, Md., by 27 strokes with a 17-under 835.

Additionally, junior Noah Woolsey and senior Henry Lee claimed a share of the individual title with their 5-under 208s on the Four Streams course. All six Huskies competing finished in the top 10.

Woolsey earned his third individual title of the season as he improved upon his score in each of the three rounds. After starting with a 1-over 72, Woolsey then went to 2-under 69 and 4-under 67.

Lee didn’t finish with his strongest round but he earned a share of his first individual title of the season.

Freshman Petr Hruby, who was competing as an individual, tied for a career-best fourth. He posted a 2-under 211. Sophomore Paul Margolis also posted a 2-under 211 to tie for fourth and record his best finish as a Husky. Junior Jan Schneider and freshman Bo Peng tied for ninth at 2-over 215 and each moved up at least 20 spots.

“This was a really great tournament for our group with a lot of guys recording their best finishes as Huskies,” coach Alan Murray said. “I was really happy for all of them, especially Henry who really deserved this finish. Jan and Bo showed great poise bouncing back today during their final round and it just was a deserved victory for our team.”

Women’s golf

• Seattle U closed its fall season with a strong second-place finish at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Lakewood.

The Redhawks shot 9-over 873, seven strokes ahead of Nevada. Gonzaga finished atop the 18-team field with a 4-under 860 and Zag Quynn Duong took home the individual title at 7-under 209. Gonzaga’s Jessica Mangrobang tied for fifth at 1-over 217.

Kimberlee Tottori was the standout for the Redhawks, finishing fourth at 1-under 215. Krystal Hu was seventh at 2-over 218.

Eastern Washington was sixth at 886.

More men’s golf

• Seattle U placed seventh with a 22-over 874 at the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. Gonzaga tied for ninth at 888 and Washington State was a stroke back in 11th.

Seattle U’s Nathan Cogswell tied for 19th at 4-over 217

Women’s soccer

No. 25 Washington is nationally ranked for the first time since 2015 after wins over Arizona State (1-0) and Arizona (3-2).

Volleyball