Mark Stanovsek ran the 8-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 31 seconds at the John Payne/Curtis Invitational race at Chambers Bay on Saturday, leading Washington to the men’s team title with a perfect score of 15.

UW took the top 10 spots. Seattle U was second and Seattle Pacific was third.

Soccer

• Isabelle Creighton had a goal and an assist as the Western Oregon women handed visiting Seattle Pacific (5-5, 3-1 GNAC) its first Great Northwest Athletic Conference loss, 2-0.

• William Raphael had a hat trick as the visiting No. 24 Simon Fraser men handed Seattle Pacific (1-5-1, 0-2-0 GNAC) a 4-2 loss.

Volleyball

• Seattle U fell to 0-4 in Western Athletic Conference play after a 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13 loss at CSU Bakersfield. Rachel Stark had 18 kills and 13 digs for the Redhawks (9-9).

• Seattle Pacific hit a season-high .351 to beat visiting Western Oregon 25-16, 25-21, 25-19. Gabby Oddo had 14 kills to lead the Falcons (5-9, 2-4 GNAC).

Hockey

• Conner Roulette had a hat trick as the Seattle Thunderbirds held off the visiting Victoria Royals 5-3.

• Bryce Kindopp scored twice, and Michal Gut got the game winner in the second period as the Everett Silvertips beat the host Kamloops Blazers 3-2.