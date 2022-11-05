GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Maurice Washington rushed for a career-high 201 yards on a scant 10 carries with two touchdowns and Grambling walloped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 36-10 on Saturday.

Grambling (3-6, 2-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which beat Alcorn State 35-6 last week, now has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019.

Emerging from halftime with a 7-0 lead, Washington broke a tackle in the secondary on the first play from scrimmage and sprinted 75 yards down the right sideline for a two-touchdown lead.

Following a Golden Lions (2-7, 0-6) field goal, Washington escaped again — this time running for a 60-yard score.

Skyler Perry threw for 228 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25