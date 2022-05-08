Cam Clayton’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave the Washington baseball team a 4-3 win against No. 8 UCLA at Husky Ballpark on Sunday, complete a three-game sweep.

Barney McKay was 3 for 5 and earned an RBI by tying the game in the ninth.

• Washington State also got a sweep as Jack Smith had his second consecutive four-hit game as the Cougars (22-23) beat Utah State (16-31) in the finale, 11-0.

No. 9 Huskies avoid sweep by Utes

The ninth-ranked Washington softball team salvaged the finale of a three-game series in Salt Lake City on Sunday afternoon, beating Utah 5-1.

Gabbie Plain gave up a run over six innings, striking out five for the Huskies (34-13, 13-8 Pac-12).

Baylee Klingler hit a homer for the Huskies. Halle Morris hit a solo shot for the Utes (26-25, 8-13).

Minors

• The Rainiers had season highs in hits (17) and home runs (five) to send a series in Salt Lake City with a 14-10 win vs. the Bees. Steven Souza Jr. was 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBI for the Rainiers.

• Justin Lavey was 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI, but the Aquasox so their bullpen give up 10 runs in a 13-8 loss in Vancouver.

Rugby

• Seawolves (7-6) took advantage of playing Major League Rugby’s only winless (0-13) team, the Dallas Jackals, by crushing them 74-7 at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.

Hockey

• Gabe Klassen scored the winner in the third period as the host Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 to take a 2-0 lead in their WHL second-round playoff series.